Fairport firefighters put out brush fire; brush lit in violation of NY burn ban

Firefighters respond to brush fire in Fairport

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Fire crews responded Friday to a brush fire on Lyndon Road in Fairport.

Fairport Fire Chief John Overacker says a brush pile was lit on fire by a contracting operation.

He says there was no danger to the community — but the fire violated New York’s burn ban.

“The contractor did take precautions to ensure it didn’t have the possibility of spreading, but unfortunately with the burn ban in effect, and also the public image related to allowing a burn like that to occur, we put it out,” Overacker said.

The contractors were issued a warning that they were not allowed to burn brush.

The burn ban is in effect until May 16.