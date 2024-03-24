Fairport Historical Museum hosts kids' Eclipse Party

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Some lucky kids at the Fairport Historical Museum got to enjoy an eclipse party on Saturday. There were games and crafts, along with free treats and stickers, and an eclipse display in the museum atrium.

The goal was to teach kids about the significance of the upcoming eclipse.

“This is such a historic event, this eclipse that’s coming through on April 8. And we really want to get kids excited about this event and to learn a little more about it, and to get them into the museum, because a lot of people haven’t had the opportunity to come into the museum before. So it’s serving multiple purposes,” said Vicki Masters-Profitt, director of Fairport Historical Museum.