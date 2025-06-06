Fairport launches campaign to help people get around during Fairport Canal Days

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

FAIRPORT, N.Y. – Fairport’s Main Street is undergoing serious construction, but local organizations are working to ensure it doesn’t deter visitors from attending Canal Days.

The Merchant’s Association, Fairport Perinton Partnership, and Fairport’s Office of Community and Economic Development have teamed up for the “Walk This Way” campaign to help guide people around and support local businesses.

The campaign will place signs in parking lots to guide visitors on where to park and how to navigate to Main Street.

“This is a very resilient community. The Merchant’s Association came together in advance knowing this was happening to relocate Canal Days north of the construction,” said Johnna McCooey, executive director of Fairport’s Office of Community and Economic Development.

“Don’t be intimidated by the orange cones. There’s orange cones all over Rochester. In Fairport, we might have a few more, but we have so much here to offer, and you shouldn’t miss out. Come on down, you’ll find your way around, and our merchants will be happy to see you,” McCooey said.

While part of North Main Street is closed to traffic, the rest remains open. Drivers can access the area from the railroad tracks past West Church Street and up to the Cannery.

