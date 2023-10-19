Fairport man arrested, accused of groping woman with disability on bus in July

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — A 71-year-old Fairport man is facing a felony charge.

Deputies say he groped a woman who is physically and intellectually disabled. Investigators tell News10NBC Ronald Metzler is a bus driver for CDS monarch.

They say another employee saw Metzler grope the woman over her clothes while she was on the bus back in July.

The victim is also non-verbal.

After a thorough investigation, Metzler was arrested Thursday. He’s charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person and forcible touching.

CDS Monarch has sent News10NBC the following statement:

“We are aware of the situation and are cooperating fully with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The health, safety, and well-being of our individuals is our priority at all times. As it is an ongoing investigation, we have no further comment.“

Deputies believe their could be more victims out. If you or someone you know may be a victim of Metzler, call (585)753-4178 or email mcsotips@monroecounty.gov.