Feds: Fairport man arrested for trying to communicate with minors for sex

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Tony Rodriguez, 40, of Fairport, was arrested and charged with enticement and possession of child pornography, which carry a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa M. Marangola said that on March 12, 2025, the leader of an online community group, which exposes child predators, reached out to the Fairport Police Department regarding a message from the Facebook account “Tony Rodrigo,” later identified as the defendant.

According to the community member, Rodriguez thought the person he was communicating with was an 11-year-old girl named Emiry. He sent lewd pictures and offered to meet Emiry for sex.

On March 12, 2025, Rodriguez arrived at the Fairport Library to meet Emiry. Instead, the community member arrived and confronted Rodriguez about his explicit online conversations with an alleged 11-year-old. A concerned citizen called the police. That person said Rodriguez admitted to meeting Emiry for sex and acknowledged communicating online with other minors in the same way.

Rodriguez left before police got there.

On April 15, 2025, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the Town of Perinton for a report that a male named “Tony Rodrigo” was at the location to meet a 13-year-old for a sexual encounter. The report was filed by someone who oversees another online volunteer group on Facebook that exposes child predators. Deputies detained him.

Rodriguez used the gaming platform, Roblox, to connect with the alleged 11 and 13-year-old girls on Facebook. In addition to Facebook, he used Instagram to communicate with a 13-year-old minor. Rodriguez was also active on Reddit, a subreddit community associated with teens..

A search of two cellular telephones seized from Rodriguez recovered images of child pornography.