Fairport Oktoberfest begins Thursday

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — There will be German food and drinks in Fairport starting Thursday afternoon.

Fairport Oktoberfest runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday at the Fairport Junction at 13 Liftbridge Lane. On Friday, it runs from 4 to 11 p.m. and on Saturday, it runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The festival will also feature music, dancing, and vendors. Roxy’s Accordian Band, Finger Lakes Alpine Band, and Germania Singers are some the acts that will perform. You can get tickets here.