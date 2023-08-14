Fairport Post Office renamed after Rep. Louise Slaughter and husband Bob

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rep. Louise Slaughter was a pivotal figure in the Rochester community. Although she passed away in 2018, her legacy continues.

On Monday the Fairport Post Office was dedicated to the Congresswoman and her husband Bob. So many memories were shared in their hometown of Fairport. Now, there is a permanent reminder of the significant impact they had on the village.

“She was a part of a transitional generation I think in a lot of ways,” the Slaughters daughter Megan Slaughter Secatore said.

The couple had a regular life in Fairport, but Rep. Slaughter had big dreams for herself. From starting in the Monroe County Legislature, she moved her way up to the House of Representatives.

“She blazed trails and shattered ceilings. Her remarkable accomplishments from shaping health care policy to championing women’s rights and promoting scientific inquiry,” Congressman Joe Morelle said.

Rep. Slaughter is known for being the first woman on the Rules Committee in the House of Representatives and Lead House Sponsor of an act which protects people against discrimination in health coverage and in employment.

And through this all, Bob supported her.

“At a time when women weren’t expected to take the leadership roles, Louise did. To have a husband who was extraordinary in his faith and his dedication to her, I think says a lot about not only Bob, but their enduring relationship,” Morelle said.

Her daughter Robin goes on to say, “Oh it feels very nice to have Bob Slaughter get some recognition there because he was an integral part to her career.”

Both of Louise and Bob’s daughters say they’re grateful both of their parents are being recognized. And the day couldn’t have been better, as it would have been Rep. Slaughter’s 94th birthday.

To have the post office renamed, a bill had to go through both the Senate and the House of Representatives, then it had to be personally signed by the president, where it was put into motion.