Fairport post office renamed in honor of Louise Slaughter

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — The United States Postal Service renamed a post office in Fairport in honor of the late Rep. Louise Slaughter.

There was a ceremony and plaque presentation on Monday at the post office at Ayrault and Moseley roads. The ceremony took place on what would be the congresswoman’s 94th birthday.

The new name will be the Louise and Bob Slaughter Post Office, Bob Slaughter being her husband who died in 2014. Both lived in Fairport for more than 50 years.

Louise Slaughter died in 2018, at age 88 amid her 16th term as a congresswoman. She served Western New York in Congress for more than 30 years and was a founding member of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus . She also established the Office of Research on Women’s Health and served as the chair of the House Committee on Rules.