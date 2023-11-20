Fairport teenager performs National Anthem at Buffalo Bills game

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Lucas West, 19, took to the field in front of a packed house at Highmark Stadium on Sunday to sing the national anthem ahead of the Buffalo Bills game after submitting an audition tape in May.

Talented musician and member of Bills Mafia, West said he couldn’t resist participating in the audition.

“This was the first I’d ever auditioned for an anthem performance of any kind. I have sang the anthem at a couple of conventions but never for something as large as this. So I’m just grateful for the opportunity,” West said.

Studying vocals, trombone, and piano at SUNY Fredonia, West said music has always been his passion.

“Fredonia is an incredible school of music and for that reason it allows me to do all the things I love. I can play trombone in a trombone choir, I can sing in a vocal jazz group, play in a jazz orchestra. The only limitation is how hard you work,” West said.

But West said that nothing could have prepared him for what it would be like to be among the six finalists chosen to sing the national anthem on Sunday.

“Auditioning live in Highmark was larger than life. Seeing the field on TV and or at a game is pretty awesome as it is, but being on the field and looking at all the empty seats, and ya know, seeing that those will be filled with people, Bills Mafia like me, it was surreal,” West said.

When West’s Dad Matthias found out his son had been selected, he said that he was thrilled but not surprised because it’s just one more sign that his son has a bright future and career in music.

“Now he has an ability and an opportunity to perform in front of a full stadium. That’s definitely a step up and hopefully he has a lot of fun and performs well,” Matthias said.

Lucas West is a Fairport native, an alum of Conquest Voice Studio in Pittsford, and made a memorable appearance on American Idol in 2021.