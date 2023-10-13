Fairport voters approve capital improvement project

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — The Fairport school district’s capital improvement project was approved by voters Thursday.

The district says Proposition 1 passed with 73 percent of the vote. The proposition includes a new addition to the Fairport High School building. The district says it will have no tax impact.

Proposition 2, which is focused on athletics facilities, passed with 57 percent of the vote. The district says that will have a $39-per-year impact per $200,000 home in the district after the use of capital reserve funds.