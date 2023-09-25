Fairport woman in critical condition after being hit by car at BJ’s in Victor

VICTOR, N.Y. — An 83-year-old woman from Fairport was in critical condition at Strong Memorial Hospital today after being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of BJ’s Wholesale near Eastview Mall.

Maryann Delfino, 83, of Fairport, was walking behind a vehicle that backed into her shortly before 1 p.m., according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said a 2021 Buick SUV driven by Filomena Marchioli, 87, also of Fairport, pulled into a handicapped-parking space, overshot it and crashed into a 2017 Jeep Compass belonging to Karen Sue Fudge, 60, of Penn Yan, According to the Sheriff’s Office, Marchioli “recklessly reversed the vehicle at a high rate of speed,” hitting Delfino.

The investigation is ongoing. Fishers Fire and Victor Farmington Ambulance responded to the scene as well.