Fairport’s Canal Days festival returns for 48th year, bringing community together

FAIRPORT, N.Y. – The 48th annual Canal Days Festival is set to kick off this Friday at 4:30 p.m. in Fairport. News10NBC’s Erin Mahon spoke with locals to learn what the festival means to them.

Doug Sharp, owner of RV&E Bikes and president of the Fairport Perinton Merchants Association, reflected on his experiences with Canal Days.

“Canal Days was a huge part of like–it was just a really really busy weekend. Like of all our weekends throughout our entire summer, Canal Days was the number one weekend ever,” Sharp said.

Sharp emphasized the festival’s importance for local businesses, saying, “And it really helps generate and kick off our summer too. So, not only for our business but many of the additional local merchants this is a showcase time for their business.”

Lydia Rugaber, the current chairperson of the Canal Days Committee, has attended about 25 festivals in her life.

“I wasn’t around when the first Canal Days happened, but I know it started as a sidewalk sale,” Rugaber said. She explained that the festival has grown to include live music, food taste testing areas, art shows, and more.

Fairport residents Jenna White, Alex Schnupp, and Tori Mullaney shared their favorite memories.

“The henna tattoos and the funnel cake. It’s always the top two things on my list that I need to do,” White said.

“I also just like supporting local artists,” Schnupp said.

Mullaney added, “I also love the duck race, I think it’s the funniest thing ever, and it’s definitely a unique thing that’s a part of Canal Days.”

David Barrows, known as DJ, recalled the festival’s atmosphere.

“Yea I just remember overall the vibe was amazing, people were smiling, laughing, having a great time,” Barrows said.

Rugaber noted that about 250,000 people attend Canal Days each weekend. The festival also supports local causes, donating $22,000 last year to Fairport High School for a new audio system in its theater.

Tickets for nighttime festivities are available at the door, while daytime events do not require tickets.

