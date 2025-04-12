Fairport’s Main Street bridge over Thomas Creek set for $3 million makeover, causing concerns for local residents and businesses

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — A major bridge project is set to begin in Fairport, with more than $3 million allocated to replace the Main Street bridge over Thomas Creek.

The construction will start on Monday, April 14, and is expected to impact local traffic and businesses.

Kelly VanGelder, a longtime employee at Mac’s Philly Steaks, expressed concern about the increased traffic the project will bring.

“I’m concerned with all the traffic they already have here in Fairport and these trains go through everyday all day long. So it’s going to be congested.”

Brandon Hough, a local resident, was surprised to learn about the upcoming construction. “I had no clue actually, wow, really? It’s been here, the same old since I was a kid,” Hough said.

The bridge, originally built in 1934, is due for a makeover, according to the state Department of Transportation (DOT).

The project will include new sidewalks and ADA-compliant curb ramps. Hough, who often rides his bike in the area, said the construction would affect his routine.

“I suppose it would slow me down by maybe 10 more minutes. But other than that I’m sure I will be able to find a way,” Hough said.

VanGelder, aware of the project, noted its impact on Mac’s Philly Steaks. “Not good, I mean it’s definitely going to impact us. “We’ll pick up the construction workers which we’ll have them coming in—time will tell.”

Alexandria Hearn, who takes daily walks along the construction route, expressed curiosity about the project’s outcome.

“I’m just curious to see how this is all going to work out. I have faith this is New York they’re usually pretty good,” Hearn said. However, she noted her anxiety about the lack of posted detour information.

The construction coincides with the Fairport Music Festival and Canal Days, which may present challenges for residents. Despite the inconvenience, many believe the project is necessary.

“I think when they are done it’s going to be beautiful,” VanGelder said.

“I’m a little bummed out but at the same time I think it’s something in the long run that will improve and make Fairport better,” Hough said.

The state DOT assured that a pedestrian walkway will be available during construction and access to businesses will be maintained.

The public is advised that the road will be closed to through traffic at the bridge beginning April 14, for approximately four months.

During the closure, a signed detour will be in place utilizing Whitney Road, Turk Hill Road, and Ayrault Road.

