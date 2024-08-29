Fairy Godmothers holds pop-up dress sale at Marketplace Mall

Fairy Godmothers hold pop-up prom dress shop at Marketplace Mall

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — It was a way to buy some beautiful clothing and help the community at the same time: Fairy Godmothers of Rochester hosted its second adult dress pop-up shop Wednesday in Marketplace Mall.

It was a chance to sell gowns that don’t quite work as a teen’s prom dress.

Volunteers working there said the pop-up sale is a great way to fund-raise for prom season.

“It’s just one of the most amazing experiences, to help these girls find a dress. We’ve seen girls walk out with tears in their eyes because they never thought they’d look that beautiful and be able to go to prom,” volunteer Kathie Nelkin said.

If you missed out on Wednesday’s sale, they have another coming up Sept. 14, also at Marketplace Mall. A $20 donation gets you a dress, and accessories are only a dollar.

All the proceeds go toward Fairy Godmothers buying more dresses for prom season.