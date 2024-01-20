Fairy Godmothers making hundreds of prom dresses available to area students

The Fairy Godmothers of Rochester are hard at work to make sure every girl can have an amazing prom this year.

The nonprofit collected hundreds of prom dresses and accessories Saturday morning at Marketplace Mall in Henrietta.

Fairy Godmothers partners with more than 200 high schools in the area to help students get into a dress they love without the financial stress.

Ami Salzman, the organization’s co-director, says this year’s turnout was one of the largest.

“We were doing this before it was all in to recycle. We think about prom dresses are only worn for a couple hours, someone spends 5-600 dollars on that dress and it’s done, and the young lady is not going to wear it again and it’s going to sit in a closet. So, this is just recycling at its best,” Salzman said.

The Fairy Godmothers are accepting donations online here, or dresses year-round at Rockcastle Florist locations and Continental School of Beauty in Henrietta.