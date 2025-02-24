Fairy Godmothers of Rochester announce opening day for 2025 prom fair season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Fairy Godmothers of Rochester celebrate the beginning of their 2025 prom fair season with an opening day event, hosted by News10Nbc’s Lynette Adams.

Junior and senior high school girls will be welcomed by “Fairy Godmothers” and be assigned their own personal shoppers to help them find a dress, along with any accessories they may need.

Fairy Godmothers directors along with guests will be cutting a ribbon to open their new season.

This event takes place March 1 from 10a.m. – 3p.m. at the Marketplace Mall in Rochester.

Any junior and senior high school student in financial need is able to qualify for this program and will need to bring a valid school ID.

The Fairy Godmothers of Rochester dress hundreds of young girls each year for prom, partnering with over 200 high schools and programs in Western New York.

They will be hosting other prom fairs on Wednesday’s from 4p.m.-7p.m. and Saturday’s from 10a.m.-3p.m. throughout the month of March.

To learn more, click here.