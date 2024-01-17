Fairy Godmothers of Rochester asking for donations of dresses, accessories

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fairy Godmother is here to make all your wishes come true — but she needs your help, too.

The “Fairy Godmothers of Rochester” is asking you to drop off new or gently used formal dresses, jewelry, purses and shoes for this year’s prom season.

Volunteers will be collecting donations at Marketplace Mall in Henrietta this Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Fairy Godmothers have partnered with more than 200 high schools to help every girl go to the prom in a dress she loves without any financial stress.