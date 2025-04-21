Fairy Godmothers of Rochester to host last prom fair of the year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Fairy Godmothers of Rochester will host the last Prom Fair of 2025. April 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., they will open their doors for young ladies to come get dressed for prom with the help of their very own personal shopper.

There are thousands of dresses, sizes 0-30, for $5 and accessories for $1, at their boutique in Marketplace Mall, North Entrance – Across from Spencer’s Gifts.

The event is for junior and senior high school students in need. A valid school ID is required.

Fairy Godmothers of Rochester dresses hundreds of young ladies each year for their prom. They partner with over 200 high schools and programs in Western New York to ensure that every girl can go to prom in her dream dress without financial barriers.