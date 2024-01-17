Fairy Godmothers of Rochester will collect donations Saturday ahead of prom season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fairy Godmothers of Rochester are asking community members to donate new or gently used formal dresses, jewelry, purses, or shoes ahead of this year’s prom season.

The organization will collect the donations on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Marketplace Mall at the North Mall Entrance across from Spencer Gifts.

Fairy Godmothers have partnered with more than 200 high schools to help them go to prom without any financial stress.