Prom Dress Drive strives to make prom magical for local young women

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Fairy Godmothers of Rochester’s mission is to ensure that every young lady in the community can experience their high school prom feeling like a princess.

They invite the community to drop off gently used or new formal dresses, jewelry, evening purses, and shoes as they collect donations for Prom Season 2025.

They are holding their first prom dress drive of 2025 at their Marketplace Mall Boutique on January 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will be at Marketplace Mall at the North Entrance – Across from Spencer’s Gifts.

They accept dress and monetary donations throughout the year here.