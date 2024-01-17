Faith leaders in Rochester hold roundtable to discuss gun violence

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Faith Leaders Roundtable held its first event of the year to address violence in the city.

The group wants the community to know fighting gun violence is more than a policing issue. The faith leaders recently sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul with more than 2,000 signatures calling on her to allow judges to keep repeat offenders behind bars for longer.

“We’re not taking away from bail reform but we want to be able to allow the individual to have some time to think about what it is that they’re attempting to do and possibly deter them and allow them to make another decision,” said Rev. Benjamin Cox.

The Rochester Police Department’s Open Data Portal says there have been at least 11 shootings this year, one of which was fatal.