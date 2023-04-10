Faith Leaders Round Table on Monday night aims to address gun violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Faith Leaders Round Table is gathering on Monday to demand an end to gun violence. The group will meet at the Thomas P. Ryan R-Center at 530 Webster Avenue from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The leaders will call for action to get violent offenders with illegal guns off the streets. The leaders also aim to help residents understand the Dangerousness Standard gun laws, which they say can give judges the power to decide how dangerous an arrested person is to society.