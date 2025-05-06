Fake designer items seized at Port of Rochester by Customs and Border Protection

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says officers at the Port of Rochester seized about $198,100 worth of counterfeit designer items over a four-day period in April.

CBP says the officers got multiple shipments that had various “designer” handbags, wallets, clothing, watches, shoes and other items. They also say after a “thorough examination,” of the items, they found them to have counterfeit trademarks and were seized.

The CBP has the authority to seize and destroy any items that have a fake trademark. See below a post by CBP Buffalo on the seized items:

Last Month (APRIL 2025) CBP Officers in Rochester, NY seized counterfeit goods as an Intellectual Property Rights violation. A counterfeit designer Rolex (If genuine) would’ve been valued at approximately $75K. Don’t be fooled by counterfeits. Learn More: https://t.co/bP9nRrHh02 pic.twitter.com/AnLgLrQntN — CBP Buffalo (@CBPBuffalo) May 5, 2025