Fake designer items seized at Port of Rochester by Customs and Border Protection
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says officers at the Port of Rochester seized about $198,100 worth of counterfeit designer items over a four-day period in April.
CBP says the officers got multiple shipments that had various “designer” handbags, wallets, clothing, watches, shoes and other items. They also say after a “thorough examination,” of the items, they found them to have counterfeit trademarks and were seized.
The CBP has the authority to seize and destroy any items that have a fake trademark. See below a post by CBP Buffalo on the seized items: