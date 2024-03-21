Falcon atop Times Square Building lays her first egg of the season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s peregrine falcon couple, Nova and Neander, welcomed their first egg of the season on Wednesday night.

Rochester Falcon Cam says Nova laid the egg around 7:30 p.m. in the nesting box on top of the Times Square Building. She laid the egg despite temperatures being 27 degrees with wind gusts and snow. You can see a live feed on the nesting box here.

Last year, Nova laid four eggs. The final egg came in early April, nine days since her first egg. The two falcons became a couple in spring of 2022 after Neader lost his longtime partner, Beauty, at age 15.

Peregrine Falcons are on New York State’s list of endangered species. This population started declining after the 1940s because of exposure to the pesticide DDT, which caused eggshells to thin and crack. However, their population is improving because of projects to preserve nesting sites and a ban on DDT.

The nesting box on the Times Square Building, first occupied by Beauty and her partner Archer, was installed in 2008.