Falcon eggs atop Times Square Building could hatch soon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’re a peregrine falcon enthusiast, you might want to keep an eye on the livestream of the nesting box atop the Times Square Building.

Rfalconcam says the three eggs in the nesting box could hatch soon. Those eggs belong falcon couple Nova and Neader. Nova, who has used the nesting box on the building since 2022, laid her most recent egg on March 25.

Both parents have helped to incubate the eggs, but recently, Neader has taken fewer shifts. According to Rfalconcam, that may be because the eggs are nearing the hatching window. On Tuesday, Rfalconcam spotted Neader trying to take over incubation, but Nova wouldn’t move. Rfalconcam also noted that Neader was limping a bit but otherwise seems well.

Falcons have been nesting on Rochester’s buildings since 1998, when the first falcons began using the nesting box on Kodak Tower. The city got its second nesting box, on the Times Square Building, in 2008.

The Rochester area has worked to support peregrine falcons after the species was nearly wiped out in the 1970s from the use of the insecticide DDT. Now, the populations are faring much better.

Since Neander last incubated the eggs, leaving at 2: 35 am, he has attempted to take over incubation twice. At 8: 18 am and 1: 21 pm. Both times, Nova would not move. Hatching may be happening soon. cp#ROC #peregrine #falcon pic.twitter.com/WF9KXXNPs3 — Rfalconcam (@Rfalconcam) April 22, 2025

Our next #ROC #peregrine egg shift chart! There are fewer Neander shifts since his injury on Friday. He's still limping a bit but otherwise seems well. We are also approaching the hatch window so that may be in playing a part in his reduced shifts. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/R0K3H0OIkE — Rfalconcam (@Rfalconcam) April 22, 2025