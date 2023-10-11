Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall honors two Brockport firefighters

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Two Brockport firefighters who died in the line of duty, one in 1882 and the other in 1971, are being remembered.

The state added firefighters Freeman Board and James Hopkins to its Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall in Albany. In total, 29 fallen firefighters were added to the wall during the 26th annual ceremony at the Empire State Plaza.

Hopkins died of injuries he suffered while performing emergency medical services for the Brockport Fire Department in 1971. Hopkins’ wife and daughter were in Albany to accept a New York State flag in a maple flag frame. Former Brockport fire chief Norman Knapp escorted the family members during the ceremony.

Board died in 1882 while battling a fire at the Johnston Harvester manufacturing plant on North Main Street in the Village of Brockport. Christopher Martin, the public information officer for the Brockport Fire District, accepted a boxed flag in memory of Board. Former Brockport fire chiefs Laurence Vaughan and Michael Menear also joined the ceremony.