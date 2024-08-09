Familiar faces from News10NBC join pro champions for celebrity softball game

Celebrity Softball Game set for Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A couple of familiar faces at News10NBC will be taking the field Saturday for the celebrity softball game.

The game, to be played at Innovative Field, will feature Hall of Fame athletes, Olympic champions, and more. Funds raised at the event will go toward Golisano Children’s Hospital. First pitch is at 7:30 p.m.

Friday afternoon, News10NBC’s Brett Davidsen caught up with a few of those celebs — Howard Johnson, Cathy Turner, Tim Redding, and John Wallace.

“Being a Rochesterian, coming back to Rochester, being able to raise some awareness for GCH, raise some money, help some families, put some smiles on some kids faces and have a good time playing softball,” said Wallace, former NBA player.

Davidsen and News10NBC meteorologist Stacey Pensgen also will be playing.

There are still tickets available, at $15, here.