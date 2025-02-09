Families advocate for music education at Pittsford Mendon High School’s fundraising event

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Families Advocating Music Education hosted the Cabaret 2025: Carnival of the Animals event to support music programs at Pittsford Mendon High School.

News10NBC’s Brett Davidsen emceed the event on Saturday, which featured musical performances, trivia, prizes, a silent auction, and more.

All funds raised will be used to purchase instruments and provide music scholarships for graduating seniors.

