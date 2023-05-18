Families celebrate the start of PGA Championship in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – On the eve of the first round at the PGA Championship, families and golf fans gathered for a block party in Pittsford Wednesday night.

On Wednesday night, there was a party atmosphere that drew more than Pittsford locals to the area for some fun ahead of the opening day of the tournament. Traveling in from Delaware for this week’s PGA Championship, Mark Gavin says his first experience in Rochester has been nothing short of fantastic.

“I must say that Rochester and the people are very hospitable and we are enjoying that also,” Gavin said.

Dana Ballyonous traveled from Florida to Rochester for this year’s championship. She says that while this isn’t her first PGA event, her experience in Rochester has been nothing short of memorable.

“We’ve been to Pittsford and we went to see the Eastman House today,” Ballyonous said. “So really it’s been great.”

This is music to the ears of Pittsford Town Supervisor Bill Smith who was excited to see the turnout at Wednesday night’s block party.

“This is something to celebrate,” Smith said. “This is something we wanted to be able to have people who may not be able to make it to the tournament itself to be able to participate in some of the fun and excitement of the event.”

From fresh white hots to local music to mini golf, Smith says he made sure there was something for everyone to enjoy Wednesday night before the real championship action begins on Thursday.

“To go out here and see Ricky Fowler, Bruce Kopeka, some of those guys we don’t see much on TV, I’m interested in seeing a lot of that,” Gavin said.

As you can tell, there is a lot of fun Wednesday night and what better way to end the night than with a firework display, all in anticipation of the first round of play at Oak Hill Thursday.