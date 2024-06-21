Families learn swimming essentials in Pittsford, part of ‘world’s largest swim lesson’

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Swimmers in Pittsford are trying to break a world record as part of the World’s Largest Swim Lesson. The group coordinated hundreds of swimming facilities around the world to have a swim lesson at the exact same time.

Families are learning swimming essentials at Goldfish Swim School in Pittsford, where the pool is kept at a comfortable 90 degrees for kids as young as four months old.

While the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson set a world record in 2014, everyone says swimming safety is more important than the record.

“Things like your backflow, learning to climb out on the wall, even grabbing onto the wall some kids don’t know how to do, rolling over if you’re on your back onto your stomach, things like that,” said Jacey Muto, pool operations manager.

According to the CDC, thousands of people drown each year, and it’s one of the leading causes of death for kids. Learning to swim can be a challenge for many, with USA Swimming finding that almost 80% of kids in households making less than $50,000 don’t know how to swim. Black children make up a disproportionate amount of those who can’t swim.

“We believe that water safety is important as we know that learning how to swim is a lifesaving skill,” said Jessica Lewis, member of Sigma Gamma Rho.

The group held its annual free swimming lesson at Adams Street Pool last month, targeting inner-city kids. Victoria Samuels put her daughter in the water when she was just six months old because she was never taught how to swim as a child and had a few scary near-drowning experiences.

“I didn’t want my child to go through that so I wanted to make sure I gave her a chance to get the proper safety skills,” said Victoria Samuels, whose daughter was taking a swim lesson.

With so many places to swim in the Finger Lakes, staff say swimming skills are especially useful. Events like the World’s Largest Swim Lesson and groups like Sigma Gamma Rho help ensure everyone can participate safely.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.