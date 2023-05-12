Families of Buffalo mass shooting victims sue social media companies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo attorney has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit on behalf of three families of victims in the Buffalo Tops shooting that left ten Black people dead.

The lawsuit names social media platforms and weapons manufacturers as partially responsible for the shooting. Six social media platforms are named in the lawsuit, Meta which owns Facebook, Snap Inc which owns Snapchat, Alphabet which owns Google, Discord, Amazon which owns Twitch, and Reddit.

Twitch was the website on which the gunman livestreamed the attack. That stream was republished on multiple other websites.

The lawsuit was filed in State Supreme Court in Erie County on Friday. This comes after the NYS Attorney General filed a lawsuit against a gun accessory manufacturer for its role in the Buffalo mass shooting.