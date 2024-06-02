Families of gun violence victims rally in Rochester, calling for meaningful change and solutions

Standing in solidarity against gun violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A sea of orange shirts flooded Parcel 5 today as part of a national effort to declare June 1 “Gun Violence Awareness Day.” It was an emotional day for families who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

“My son went to the gas station to go pick up some cigarettes after work. There were a group of kids up there fighting. And there was a drive-by. And unfortunately, my son got struck by a drive-by shooter,” said Regina McFadden, whose 28-year-old son Jevonte was murdered last August.

Since then, McFadden says she has made it her life’s work to reach out to other victims.

“We came out to let people know that there are programs out here for mothers of murder victims and there are a lot of support groups,” McFadden said.

Moms Demand Action volunteer Deb Antoniades says ending gun violence is more than just a slogan — it’s about solutions.

“We have a secure gun storage program which is called ‘Be Smart For Kids.’ It’s very important how we secure guns in the home,” Antoniades said.

With volunteers in all 50 states, Antoniades says Moms Demand Action is also about getting voters to the ballot box. “We also work to get elected representatives to the local and federal level who support common-sense gun legislation which we know saves lives,” she said.

So far this year, there have been 20 homicides in Rochester — two of which happened last year but are included in the total because the victim died in 2024. Eleven of the homicides are firearm-related.

But for those like McFadden who have lost a child, no piece of legislation will bring her son back – which is why she relies on the help she receives through victims support groups and personal mementos like a bear her son Jevonte’s girlfriend gave her after he was murdered.

“He had this laugh that was out of this world. And she created this bear for me with his laugh inside. So I’ll take this bear with me so people can hear it and he can be with me in spirit,” McFadden said.

City and Monroe County leaders joined members of several antiviolence organizations in reading a citywide pledge to enhance community collaborations against gun violence.