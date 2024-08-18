Families who stayed at Ronald McDonald House thank staff at reunion

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

RUSH, N.Y. — Families who stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester came together to thank staff at the house on Saturday at a reunion in Rush.

The Ronald McDonald House cares for families while their children are receiving medical care. The event at Rotary Sunshine Camp gave family members an opportunity to thank staff members for their support.

“Oftentimes, when they’re at the house, our house is their home during there stay,” said Caitlyn Stoffle, director of programs with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester. “We see opportunities where families are able to come together but not necessarily as an entire unit because maybe one parent is supporting children at home, while the other parent is supporting a child in the hospital. So it’s great to see everyone together and bonding.”

This is the third annual family reunion that The Ronald McDonald House has hosted.