Family and friends gather to remember Myrtle ‘Poke’ Watson, local singer killed in her home, on her birthday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friends and family of Myrtle “Pohkie” Watson, a local singer who was killed in her home in September, gathered Saturday to hold a vigil in her memory.

The event, taking place on what would have been Watson’s 64th birthday, saw dozens of balloons released into the sky as a tribute.

“This is the neighborhood that we all, the Watson girls, grew up in,” Cathy Watson, Myrtle’s sister, said. “We grew up on Lyndhurst Street. Further down here. We went to Lewis Street Center as children. We were members. As we got older, we had jobs here at Lewis Street Center.”

Cathy and Sharon Watson, Myrtle’s sisters, emphasized the importance of the location for the vigil, noting their deep ties to the neighborhood.

“We did a lot in this parking lot and in this neighborhood, and we figured it’d be neutral for everyone to come and pay birthday salute to Poke here,” Cathy Watson said.

Now, Myrtle’s family, friends, and boyfriend, Larry Mallory, are calling for justice in the wake of her death.

“We thank the community, first of all,” Mallory said. “And whoever came in and turned this individually in, and we thank the Rochester police crime lab and whoever else did their work.”

Sharon Watson expressed gratitude for the closure the family has received. “We’d like to thank God, for giving us what we really needed. We needed some closure,” she said.

Tyrone James has been charged with Myrtle Watson’s murder and has pleaded not guilty. He is due in court on Monday.

