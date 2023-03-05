Family and friends pay their respects at Samantha Humphrey’s memorial service

Jonathan Hunter WNYT

March 4, 2023 – 11:09 PM

On Saturday, people came out to pay their respects to Samantha Humphrey. A steady crowd of people came to Daly Funeral Home in Schenectady for Samantha Humphrey’s Memorial Service. She was just 14-years-old.

On Friday, police labeled the case a homicide investigation. Humphrey was a daughter, a sister and a high school student. People in this community are devastated by her loss.

The family asked people to wear purple and black to match the theme of Humphrey’s vigil and birthstone. News Channel 13 spotted teenagers and young adults who brought flowers to the service. The story of Samantha Humphrey is one News Channel 13 has followed since the beginning.

It was back on November 25th when the teenager went missing. She went to meet up with an ex-boyfriend late at night at Riverside Park in Schenectady. No one has seen the teen since. For nearly three months, police carried out an extensive search along the Mohawk River. A few fishermen reportedly saw the body. Police were notified and recovered the body on February 22.

Police were able to confirm that it was Humphrey. An autopsy was conducted. Police say this case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police are working on identifying a suspect. The family is hoping for justice.

