Family demands justice for missing transgender man found dead in Yates County

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. — The family of Sam Nordquist, a transgender man from Minnesota, is heartbroken after investigators found his body in a field in Yates County.

Nordquist had been missing for weeks, and his family is now seeking justice.

Sam’s family says he left for New York on September 28 to meet his girlfriend, Precious Aruzuage, whom he met online. Kayla Nordquist, Sam’s older sister, expressed her concerns from the start.

“I had a bad feeling from the start it wasn’t going to end well,” she said. “He thought he was in love with this woman and he thought that this woman loved him back.”

Linda Nordquist, Sam’s mother, is devastated by the loss.

“How could somebody be so mean—especially when you are a mother yourself,” she said. “How can you be that evil?”

Sam was supposed to return home on October 12, but when Kayla didn’t hear from him, she became worried. She requested a wellness check, and the officer went to the Ontario County motel where Sam was staying. The officer reported that Sam appeared to be fine, though Precious was “fired up.”

Kayla shared her suspicions, noting that Sam seemed scared in a video where Precious had her arm around him.

“You could tell in his face that he didn’t want to be there,” she said.

Despite repeated calls and messages, Sam did not respond. On New Year’s Day, Kayla briefly spoke to Sam, who said, “I love you, I’ll call you tomorrow,” but she never heard from him again.

Sam’s family is determined to uncover the truth and find justice for him. They describe him as someone who enjoyed making people laugh and are angered by what happened to him.

