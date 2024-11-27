Family desperate for answers as 83-year-old Reginald Vardon remains missing from Victor since July

VICTOR, N.Y. – Reginald “Reggie” Vardon, 83, lived in Autumn Grove Apartments at 1325 East Victor Road in Victor. He has been missing since July 17.

He was seen on July 15. He went to ESL Credit Union on School Street and was last seen walking north on School Street, then along Main Street, where he disappeared from cameras. He has not been seen on any other cameras despite an extensive search into cameras in the Farmington and Victor business areas.

He is 5’1″ and 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a yellow long-sleeve shirt, and dark pants, with a green backpack. He was known to be generally healthy for his age and would walk to do his errands; that was not unusual. He did have people offering to help him with life skills at 83, but he was not receptive to it.

As of Wednesday, there is no activity on his bank account and cell phone and there’s no evidence that he got a new phone. There have been no alerts from other law enforcement agencies.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office searched his apartment and the area around it, including the Auburn Trail near his home with dogs and drones. A New York State Police helicopter also recently searched for him, since the tree canopy is gone. There is no sign of him.

He has been added to the database for missing and unidentified people.

Sheriff Cirencione said, ” Mr. Vardon lived alone and we don’t have any reason to believe he had any enemies or anything like that. But here we are four months later with nothing.”

Vardon’s daughter Kim Kaiser said, “Dad, if you are out there and you hear about this, just please let somebody know that you’re okay. And to anyone out there who knows, there’s somebody who knows what has happened and I just want you to think about, if this was your father, or your uncle, or your grandfather, you would want to know. And we deserve to know what has happened to my dad.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-394-4560.