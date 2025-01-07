Family escapes electrical fire in Wayne County with pets

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – A family escaped with their pets from an electrical fire. This happened in a mobile home in Wayne County on Monday night.

The assistant fire chief with the Ontario Fire Company says it was a small fire that started in the back of the home on MacIntosh Road in the Town of Ontario, near Ontario Golf Club.

No one was hurt and the damage was not extensive. The Red Cross is helping the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.