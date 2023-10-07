Family, friends remember Jessica Romich with vigil

CHILI, N.Y. — Family and friends gathered Friday night in North Chili to remember Jessica Romich.

Romich’s body was discovered last Saturday around 5 p.m. in the parking lot outside her business at the Pixley Industrial Center in Gates. Police say she had been shot and was dead when they arrived.

On Friday night, dozens of people lined the street with candles and flashlights to light the way home for the Romich family.

Police have yet to make an arrest. The investigation is ongoing.