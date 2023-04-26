Family of man killed during encounter with police plans civil action

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The family of the man killed in Rochester’s Park Avenue neighborhood is planning to take civil action.

They’re also calling for greater compassion, care and reform within local law enforcement. Their attorney, Nate McMurray, released a statement tonight. He says Brendon Burns was killed in his mother’s own backyard. Burns died back on March 20 during an encounter with Rochester police and Monroe County sheriff’s deputies.

Investigators say he displayed a gun and refused to drop it before being shot and killed. The Burns family has also requested all body cam footage from that day. You can view the attorney’s full statement below.