Family of murdered Pittsford native Ryan Realbuto searching for answers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been three months since Ryan Realbuto was murdered in Washington D.C. while walking home from a church event with two friends.

His mother, Janet Realbuto, said Metro Police are still investigating what happened but have not received any information.

“We’ve heard very, very little at this point, there are no leads, unfortunately,” Realbuto said.

This leaves Realbuto and her family searching for answers.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think of him constantly. Just reminders everywhere. It’s just, you feel very unbalanced. Your world is tipped upside down,” Realbuto said.

Investigators said that two men pulled up in a car on January 18 asking Ryan and two friends for money and when they didn’t give them any, Ryan was shot and killed.

Since then, Metro Police haven’t said much.

But there has been an outpouring of support. Janet has received hundreds of cards in the mail from strangers.

Reading a card, Janet said, “Dear Mr. and Mrs. Realbuto, after finally reading the February 2024 Catholic Courier, I felt compelled to write you. I’m in awe of your son Ryan’s life and his generous and caring time spent on this earth.”

With support from the Capuchin Corps, where Ryan served as a volunteer, along with the National Catholic Register, Janet wants the world to know that if it could happen to her family, it could happen to anyone.

“It’s not one life that’s gone. It is several lives that are forever, forever changed and will never be the same,” Realbuto said.

Janet hopes that anyone who saw something or knows something about what happened comes forward.

“If anybody knows anything at all about what happened that night, please contact the police department in DC. This was a life that was senselessly taken,” Realbuto said.