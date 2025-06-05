Family of murdered woman speaks after ex-boyfriend is convicted for a second time

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The family of Tracy Henton-Williams expressed relief as Roger Wiggins was convicted for a second time for her murder. The guilty verdict was delivered Wednesday afternoon.

“I said thank you lord. And it was just a feeling of immense emotion,” Aliah Henton-Williams, Tracy’s sister, said.

Tracy’s daughter, Takia Cushnie, and Henton-Williams said, while this is not closure, they hope it means they won’t have to see Wiggins again.

“I do hope it’s the end of me ever having to lay eyes on him again,” Cushnie said. “It was devastation it was anger we knew that Tracy was an innocent victim so we had no expectation that somebody would not pay for something that had happened,” said Henton-Williams.



Back in June 2018 Wiggins stabbed his ex-girlfriend Tracy Henton-Williams and pushed her out of a moving car on Buffalo Road in Gates. She died at the hospital.

He took a plea deal and pleaded guilty in 2019 but a technicality regarding a search warrant issue back then led to his first conviction being overturned. This time, the conviction is expected to hold.

“I want him there until he leaves in a body bag that is what he deserves,” Henton-Williams said. Tracy’s daughter echoed her aunt’s sentiments. “It was very excruciating and traumatic to have to relive for the last two weeks. I lost my mother and she’s never coming back,” Cushnie said.

Tracy was a grandmother, mother, daughter, sister and educator. Her family continues to cherish her memory. “Keeping her memory alive by talking about her to my children so they know who she is. We talk about her amongst our family and celebrate her birthday every year. There’s no way her memory will ever die,” Cushnie said.

Wiggins is scheduled for sentencing on July 21.

If your or someone you know is a survivor of domestic violence and need help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence hotline at 800-799-7233.

