Family of Rochester man killed by police speaks out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday, March 20, Brendon Burns was shot and killed by police in the Park Avenue neighborhood.

Police say Burns threatened them with a large hunting knife and pointed a shotgun at law enforcement during a chase through the neighborhood Monday afternoon. RPD says they told Burns to drop the gun many times before officers and deputies shot him on the corner of Milburn and Barrington streets.

Burns’ family gave a statement to News10NBC on Wednesday. The family says he suffered with severe mental health issues.

“My mother took care of him to the best of her ability and would have died for him with the deep love she had for Brendon. She got to witness her youngest son suffer for so many years, then watch him get shot several times and fall to the ground in a chaotic scene to death. Can any mother imagine this?!”

The family also states that they are questioning the details of the situation.

“Until this investigation is complete, we still are questioning many factors of the validity of what was reported and ultimately the way this situation was handled by law enforcement.”

They go on to say that they are devastated by the loss of their family member.

“The outcome of this situation is gut wrenchingly devastating for my entire family. The word tragic doesn’t even come close. This is like a horror movie to us.”

The New York State Attorney General’s Office will investigate. That is a requirement for any officer-involved shooting.

The following is the family’s statement given to News10NBC in full:

“Brendon Tyler Burns was my beloved little brother. On behalf of myself, Lesley his sister, his Mother, Father, older brother, sister, nieces, nephew, aunts and uncles, I am speaking a few words here. Despite what was witnessed of his actions, Brendon truly was such a kind, gentle, and unique soul. He loved Jesus with all his heart and soul. He was lost, he was deeply suffering. He suffered tremendously with severe mental health issues and I only wish I or someone could have helped him some how. My mother took care of him to the best of her ability and would have died for him with the deep love she had for Brendon. She got to witness her youngest son suffer for so many years, then watch him get shot several times and fall to the ground in a chaotic scene to death. Can any mother imagine this?! My family and I never imagined this horrific day would be the end. He clearly wasn’t in his right mind and to be killed is something we will never recover from. This was not right. Until this investigation is complete, we still are questioning many factors of the validity of what was reported and ultimately the way this situation was handled by law enforcement. He truly was such a handsome, funny, great guy. His family and few friends he had throughout his short life can attest to that. The outcome of this situation is gut wrenchingly devastating for my entire family. The word tragic doesn’t even come close. This is like a horror movie to us. The general public only sees the surface but look a little deeper into the suffering that Brendon experienced and now us his family that deeply loved and cared about him. Jesus please take care of my little brother Brendon Tyler Burns. Wrap your loving arms around my sweet brother and welcome him to your beautiful kingdom of heaven where we will all meet again someday. I do know now that you are finally at peace and will be laughing and smiling your beautiful smile from ear to ear for the rest of time. I want to clarify that in no way, shape or form am I or any one in my family saying my brothers actions were acceptable. We simply don’t have all the facts and proof yet and we need to see more clear footage from the body cam from the officer involved. We are in too rough shape right now to even think about this investigation.”

