Family of Ryan Corbett, local man held by Taliban, will hold homecoming celebration

DANSVILLE, N.Y. — The family of Ryan Corbett, the Dansville man held captive by the Taliban for over two years, will hold a public homecoming celebration in March.

The celebration will take place on Saturday, March 8 at 2 p.m. at Dansville High School. During the celebration, Corbett will speak about lessons he learned in captivity.

The Taliban set Corbett free in January after a prisoner exchange. Corbett’s family thanked President Donald Trump, Former President Joe Biden, and many other officials for their efforts to set him free.

The Taliban held Corbett captive after he returned to Afghanistan to pay and train staff members for his business venture in consulting services and lending. After being set free, he was taken to a facility in Texas to be debriefed.