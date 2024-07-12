Family of slain Cleveland officer thanks community for support

WEBSTER, N.Y. – The family of Jamieson Ritter, who was shot and killed while serving a warrant on the Fourth of July in Cleveland, is thanking the community for their support.

Ritter, 27, was raised in Webster and graduated from McQuaid Jesuit. He served in Syracuse University’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps before joining the Cleveland Police Department and Ohio National Guard.

He was deployed to Syria for a time before coming back to Ohio and working as a police officer.

Ritter’s calling hours were held Friday. His funeral is Saturday morning.

The statement from his family reads:

“We are deeply saddened at the loss of our beloved family member who was tragically killed in the line of duty. As a Cleveland police officer and a leader in the Ohio National Guard, he selflessly served his nation, his state and his community with unwavering commitment and bravery. His courage and dedication to protecting others were the driving force in his life that has been tragically cut short.

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of support from the Cleveland and Rochester communities during this difficult time. It is a testament to the impact that Jamieson had on those around him and the legacy he leaves behind.

We kindly ask for privacy as our family collectively mourns his loss during this period of profound grief. We will remember him, and all those who have given their lives in defense of the nation and protection of our communities. While the community mourns the loss of a dedicated public servant, the Cleveland Police Department mourns the loss of a friend and colleague, the Ohio National Guard mourns the loss of a brother in arms, New York State mourns the loss of a native son – our family mourns the unfathomable loss of a son, a brother, a nephew, uncle and a cousin. We will forever remember him as a hero who gave his life in the line of duty.”

Ritter was the son of Jon Ritter, who retired from the Greece Police Department. He was credited with helping saving lives during the Christmas Eve 2012 ambush in West Webster.

Delawnte Hardy is accused of killing Ritter. He has been indicted by a grand jury on several charges relating to aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, having weapons while under disability, and more.