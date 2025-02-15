Family of transgender man heartbroken after he was tortured and killed in Ontario County

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The family of Sam Nordquist, a transgender man from Minnesota, is devastated after learning of his tragic death in Ontario County.

Five people face charges for his murder, with investigators stating that the 24-year-old endured “prolonged physical and psychological abuse.”

Sam’s body was discovered in Yates County. His family, including his mother Linda, sister Kayla, and brother Mason, traveled from Minnesota to seek answers about what happened to their loved one.

Linda Nordquist shared that the last conversation she had with Sam ended with him saying, “I love you and I’ll call you tomorrow.” That call never came.

Sam had traveled to New York to meet a woman named “Precious,” whom he met online, and was supposed to return on October 13. When he didn’t return, his family grew worried. Kayla attempted to contact Sam, but “Precious” answered instead, claiming she wouldn’t hurt him. Kayla sensed something was wrong, noting that Sam did not seem like himself.

Prosecutors revealed that Sam was brutally killed. Mason Nordquist read about the horrific details on Facebook and broke down in tears.

“I wanted to just throw up. I hope my mom and sister don’t read it because it’s not good. It was the worst thing I ever read in my life.”

“Why?” Linda Nordquist questioned, expressing disbelief over the tragedy. “They’re not human, they’re pure evil.”

Police conducted welfare checks and visited the apartment twice.

A vigil for Sam will be held Monday night at the Wood Library in Canandaigua, starting at 6 p.m. The community is invited to attend to show their support.

