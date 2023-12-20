Family of woman murdered at Henrietta restaurant asking partygoers to come forward

Family of shooting victim speaks out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The heartbroken family of a 28-year-old single mother gunned down at a Henrietta restaurant is sharing their grief in hopes of making a change in our community.

Alyssa Taylor-Curry was shot and killed early Sunday morning at Trio Restaurant along Winton Place. She leaves behind two daughters, a 9-year-old and a 14-month-old. Investigators are still trying to sort out exactly what happened, but Taylor-Curry was leaving a private event at the restaurant when the shots were fired.

“She was a free spirit. Even if she was down, you would never know it because she always had a smile on her face. She was always trying to lift up someone else’s spirits,” Aaron Curry, Taylor-Curry’s brother tells News10NBC.

Curry says his sister had plans to go bowling on Saturday night, but a last minute invitation to a private dance party at Trio altered those plans.

“She was a single mother, going out to have a good time with her friends because she deserved it,” he says.

Her family has been told that as Taylor-Curry was leaving, there was a fight outside, and then shots rang out.

“Chaos ensued. And she just happened to get, wrong place, wrong time, caught up in something that wasn’t intended for her,” Curry says.

Taylor-Curry was shot once and rushed back inside the restaurant. By the time she got to the hospital, she was in critical condition and died a few hours later.

While those who’ve loved her the longest are devastated, they are trying to stay strong for the two little girls she leaves behind.

“It sucks that they’re never going to be able to grow up to know their mommy. That’s the hardest part to think about. I couldn’t imagine being without my mom, especially right now. So those things really are going to resonate with me for a long time, and I just hope we can find whoever did it because they don’t deserve to be out there having the time of their lives and we’re here grieving,” Curry says.

In their grief, Taylor-Curry’s family has a bigger, broader message to our community.

“Why do we have to hate each other? Why do we have to resort to violence instead of loving each other and lifting each other up,” Curry wonders. “Do something different. We’ve got to change the narrative. We’ve got to change what’s going on because this can’t continue. We’re losing too many people. Too many children are missing their parents.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Taylor-Curry’s murder. They are currently looking for any witnesses who were inside or outside of Trio early Sunday morning or anyone that has any video from that area. The Curry family is also asking people to come forward with any information that might help the investigation.

The restaurant is closed indefinitely.

If you would like to support the children of Alyssa Taylor-Curry: Fundraiser by Sydney Wegman : Mother of 2 tragically taken too soon (gofundme.com)