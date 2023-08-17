Family Resource Fair takes place Thursday at St. Mary’s Campus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health is holding its third annual Family Resource Fair on Thursday, hosted by Healthy Moms Network.

The event aims to help families prepare for back-to-school with backpacks stuffed with supplies, raffles, and giveaways. The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Campus parking lot on Genesee Street.

The Rochester Fire Department’s safety house, Rochester Police Department’s mounted patrol, and Foodlink will be there.