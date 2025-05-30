Family seeks justice for woman, as her accused killer faces new trial after appeal

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A new trial for Roger Wiggins, accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Tracey Henton-Williams, began this week.

Henton-Williams was stabbed in a moving car and thrown out along Buffalo Road in June 2018. She later died in the hospital. Wiggins initially pleaded guilty to the murder, but the case was appealed to the state Supreme Court last year.

The court found the search warrant used to obtain evidence from Wiggins’ cell phone was too vague.

First Assistant District Attorney Perry Duckles. the new prosecutor, said they are building a case to prosecute Wiggins for the stabbing. “We’re just putting on proof to prove the elements to attempt to prove the elements beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Duckles.

The jury was selected on Tuesday, and several witnesses testified on Thursday, recounting the events of June 2018.

Duckles plans to call more witnesses next week and mentioned the family’s support in seeking justice for Tracey. Tracey’s family expressed their desire for the trial to conclude soon with justice served.

Prosecutors are moving quickly and expect the trial to finish by late next week, Duckles said.

Attempts to reach Wiggins’ defense attorney, James Vacca, for comment were unsuccessful.

