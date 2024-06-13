Family sues Midlakes school district over alleged severe bullying of special-needs student

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — The family of a 14-year-old special-needs student is suing the Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District, also known as Midlakes, over allegations of severe bullying and harassment, according to a complaint filed in federal court.



The lawsuit claims the student was subjected to threats of physical violence, including death threats, by a group of students. It also alleges the students posted the girl’s address online to encourage men to reach out to her for sexual purposes.



The complaint states the school district showed a “reckless disregard” for the student’s rights in its handling of the alleged harassment.

News10NBC has reached out to the school district for comment on the lawsuit but has not yet received a response.



